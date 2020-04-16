Bollywood Gupshup: Filmstars shoot 'Family' at home amidst India's coronavirus lockdown

In a collaboration, many prominent actors from India's film industry have worked together on a short film titled Family during the current coronavirus-related lockdown in India.





It features popular film artists from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra along with south Indian superstar Rajinikanth and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.





The film, just under five minutes, has been shot inside their homes by people around them.











It gives the message of abiding by the lockdown and staying at home to stay safe amidst the pandemic that has brought the whole world to a halt.





For this and more news from India's film and music industry, listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking the player inside the picture at the top of the page.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.





If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.





If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









