SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Filmstars shoot 'Family' at home amidst India's coronavirus lockdown

SBS Punjabi

bn

A still image of the short film, 'Family'. Source: Youtube/BollywoodNow

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 16 April 2020 at 12:47pm, updated 16 April 2020 at 1:03pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

In our weekly roundup of the most significant goings-on in the Hindi and Punjabi film industry, we bring you the dope on what's hot and what's not.

Published 16 April 2020 at 12:47pm, updated 16 April 2020 at 1:03pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
In a collaboration, many prominent actors from India's film industry have worked together on a short film titled Family during the current coronavirus-related lockdown in India. 

It features popular film artists from Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra along with south Indian superstar Rajinikanth and Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

The film, just under five minutes, has been shot inside their homes by people around them. 



It gives the message of abiding by the lockdown and staying at home to stay safe amidst the pandemic that has brought the whole world to a halt. 

For this and more news from India's film and music industry, listen to the podcast in Punjabi by clicking the player inside the picture at the top of the page.

Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website. Symptoms can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.

If you develop symptoms within 14 days of returning from overseas, you should call to seek medical attention.

If you don’t have symptoms but you have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case, you should also call to seek medical attention.

If you believe you may need to get tested, call your doctor, don’t visit. Or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


ALSO READ

Bollywood Gupshup: Why does Kangana Ranaut think she's 'Panga Queen' and Virat Kohli is 'Panga King'?

Bollywood Gupshup: What's your dance number, 'Surma Surma' or 'Patola Nawaan Aaya'?



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?