Bollywood Gupshup: What's your dance number, 'Surma Surma' or 'Patola Nawaan Aaya'?

The much-loved Bunty Aur Babli of Bollywood are all set to get a makeover soon with a sequel. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will soon hit cinema screens the world over.





After teaming up with American pop sensation Pitbull, Guru Randhawa has now tied up with more international names in showbiz in his new song, 'Surma Surma'.





Starring British-Punjabi singer Jay Sean and Brazilian supermodel and actress Larissa Bonesi, Randhawa's new song has been trending on YouTube since its release a few days ago.











