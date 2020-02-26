SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: What's your dance number, 'Surma Surma' or 'Patola Nawaan Aaya'?

Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. Source: Facebook/Guru Randhawa

Published 26 February 2020 at 6:00pm, updated 28 February 2020 at 12:40pm
By Harpreet Kaur
Here's our weekly wrap of what's hot and what's not from Bollywood. Which upcoming movies and newly-released songs have been making waves in India's entertainment industry?

The much-loved Bunty Aur Babli of Bollywood are all set to get a makeover soon with a sequel. Bunty Aur Babli 2 will soon hit cinema screens the world over. 

After teaming up with American pop sensation Pitbull, Guru Randhawa has now tied up with more international names in showbiz in his new song, 'Surma Surma'.

Starring British-Punjabi singer Jay Sean and Brazilian supermodel and actress Larissa Bonesi, Randhawa's new song has been trending on YouTube since its release a few days ago. 

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

