American singers, The Jonas Brothers will soon release a video for their new song What A Man Gotta Do , in which Nick Jonas and his wife, Indian actor Priyanka Chopra will recreate the look from Tom Cruise's movie Risky Business .





Both posted this look on their social media platforms recently.

















Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .