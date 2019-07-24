'Kareena is the best home minister in Bollywood': Kangana Ranaut

In her candid reply to a question asked by comedian Kapil Sharma on his popular talkshow, The Kapil Sharma Show , Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a "role model" for most people in the film industry as she balances family, motherhood and her career well while taking good care of herself. Ms Ranaut also said that Kareena is the best "home minister" in the industry.





