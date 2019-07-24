SBS Punjabi

'Kareena is the best home minister in Bollywood': Kangana Ranaut

SBS Punjabi

Kangana Ranaut is among the Indian stars embolden to come forward with her own experiences.

Kangana Ranaut. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 July 2019 at 6:38pm, updated 25 July 2019 at 9:50am
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

In our weekly wrap of India's film industry, Bollywood Gupshup, we bring to you the latest news from India's world of movies and music.

Published 24 July 2019 at 6:38pm, updated 25 July 2019 at 9:50am
By Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
In  her candid reply to a question asked by comedian Kapil Sharma on his popular talkshow, The Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that Kareena Kapoor Khan is a "role model" for most people in the film industry as she balances family, motherhood and her career well while taking good care of herself. Ms Ranaut also said that Kareena is the best "home minister" in the industry. 

For more updates on Bollywood, click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Related stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika and Ranveer to star in 83

Rapper Hard Kaur faces sedition case in India

Satinder Sartaj's 'Gurmukhi Da Beta' video was shot in Australia



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?