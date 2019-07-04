Satinder Sartaj's 'Gurmukhi Da Beta' video was shot in Australia

Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj’s song Gurmukhi Da Beta has been released. The lyrics are written by Sartaj himself and the video was shot in Gippsland area in Victoria, Australia.





Actress Alia Bhat to launch her own YouTube channel to connect with her fans. She will share, besides the schedule of her films, fitness and fashion tips with her fans through the channel.





Sunil Grover to return to comedian Kapil Sharma’s show – courtesy Salman Khan. The Bollywood star who was instrumental in getting Kapil Sharma back on the screen after his troubles, is now bringing back Grover on the hit comedy show to pack even more laughter power in the show.





Karan Johar announces Dostana 2 , eleven years after Dostana was released. But the Desi Girl of the second installment of Dostana will not be Priyanka Chopra. It’s reported that Janhvi Kapoor will replace her.





