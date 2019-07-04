SBS Punjabi

Satinder Sartaj's 'Gurmukhi Da Beta' video was shot in Australia

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood GupShup

Gurmukhi da Beta Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 July 2019 at 10:55am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:29pm
By MP Singh, Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Satinder Sartaj has given another super hit 'Gurmukhi da Beta'. Listen to clips of this song and heaps of other news from Bollywood in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

Published 4 July 2019 at 10:55am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:29pm
By MP Singh, Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Punjabi singer Satinder Sartaj’s song Gurmukhi Da Beta has been released. The lyrics are written by Sartaj himself and the video was shot in Gippsland area in Victoria, Australia.

Actress Alia Bhat to launch her own YouTube channel to connect with her fans. She will share, besides the schedule of her films, fitness and fashion tips with her fans through the channel.

Sunil Grover to return to comedian Kapil Sharma’s show – courtesy Salman Khan. The Bollywood star who was instrumental in getting Kapil Sharma back on the screen after his troubles, is now bringing back Grover on the hit comedy show to pack even more laughter power in the show.

Karan Johar announces Dostana 2, eleven years after Dostana was released. But the Desi Girl of the second installment of Dostana will not be Priyanka Chopra. It’s reported that Janhvi Kapoor will replace her.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other related stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Deepika and Ranveer to star in 83

Bollywood celebs cast their vote in Indian elections

Priyanka Chopra’s fourth wax statue unveiled in Sydney



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?