Amitabh Bachchan is unstoppable at 76, and the actor's look from his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo is no surprise. In the first still, Mr Bachchan is almost unrecognisable in his old man avatar. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana.











