Ranbir Kapoor will be acting as Kapil Dev in film ‘83’ that will depict India’s Cricket world cup victory.





Ajay Devgan to make a movie on Chanakya and will come in the lead role.





Veere di Wedding’s sequel is getting shaped.





New movie on life of Madhubala will be made very soon.





