Bollywood Gupshup: Sanjay Dutt says he has beaten lung cancer

Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya

Sanjay Dutt with his sister Priya Source: Twitter @duttsanjay

Calling it as the best birthday gift for his twins, Sanju Baba has shared this big news with fans on social media. This and much more in our weekly news from Bollywood.

On the occasion of his children's birthday, Sanjay Dutt tweeted:
Also in this week's Bollywood report:

Katrina Kaif and Ali Abbas Jafar to work together once again on a new movie featuring Ms Kaif as ‘Super Woman’.

Shooting for moive Sherni has started once again in Balaghat following all Covid-19 precautions. A contingent of 500 actors and staff were seen wearing masks and PPE kits.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet’s new song Viah Karvana Hai is being loved by their fans.

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Rani Laxmi Bai as she fires back at Aamir Khan, accusing him of trying to break her house.

