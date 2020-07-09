SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Is the Oscar invitation to Alia Bhatt and Hrithik Roshan 'nepotism'?

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 9 July 2020 at 3:24pm, updated 9 July 2020 at 3:31pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Find out which Bollywood bigwigs are in the news these days and listen to some latest music clips in our weekly Bollywood roundup.

In this week's edition of Bollywood Gupshup:

* Ayushmann Khurrana is back 'home' in Chandigarh with his parents, espousing the fitness mantra;

* Sonam Kapur Ahuja dissatisfied with Instagram's response, after she reported a threat made against her sister on the social networking platform; 

* Film director Hansal Mehta cites Oscar invitations to Hrithik Roshan and Alia Bhatt further proof of nepotism in the film industry.

And more......

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this report.

