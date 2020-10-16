Bollywood Gupshup: Flood of congratulations for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet

Popular Bollywood Singer Neha Kakkar recently confirmed her relationship with Rohanpreet Singh on her official Instagram account. Ever since the news broke out, the newest lovebirds have set tongues wagging across social media.





Highlights:





Alia Bhatt resumes shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi

Aamir Khan hires cab service run by female victims of domestic violence for 45 days for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha.

Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's film to premiere on Christmas Day

Making the relationship public, Neha Kakkar shared an adorable post with a picture and wrote, “You’re Mine @rohanpreetsingh hashtag NehuPreet".

Rohanpreet also went on to introduce his love on his Instagram handle with a post captioned, “Meet My Zindagi! @nehakakkar





In the picture, the duo is seen flashing a wide smile as they pose for a picture while sitting next to each other.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



