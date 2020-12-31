SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Kanika Kapoor’s Jugni 2.0 is smashing records

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Kanika Kapoor’s Jugni 2.0 smashing previous record Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 31 December 2020 at 12:02pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Kanika Kapoor’s famous Jugni Ji’s sequel Jugni 2.0 has just been released and has been viewed over 15 million times in just over a week. Similarly, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s latest number ‘Khyal Rakhya Kar’ has become a hit.

Apart from the new musical hits by Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, these are the story's featured in this week's Bollywood Gupshup:

Kartik Arya’s latest movie Dhamaka was shot end to end in just 10 days and this is a record time for any mainstream movie so far.

Priyanka Chopra who was shooting her latest Hollywood movie in Britain has got stuck there due to the latest travel restrictions amid a sudden surge in the number of pandemic cases.

Dance choreographer Remo has been discharged from hospital and has thanked all his well-wishers especially Salman Khan who continuously remained in touch with Remo during this difficult time.

Coolie No-1’s song ‘Tujhe Mirchi Lagi to Main Kya Karoon’ has kept the original soundtrack but is being shot in a new set. 

