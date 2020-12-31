Bollywood Gupshup: Kanika Kapoor’s Jugni 2.0 is smashing records

Apart from the new musical hits by Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, these are the story's featured in this week's Bollywood Gupshup:





Kartik Arya’s latest movie Dhamaka was shot end to end in just 10 days and this is a record time for any mainstream movie so far.





Priyanka Chopra who was shooting her latest Hollywood movie in Britain has got stuck there due to the latest travel restrictions amid a sudden surge in the number of pandemic cases.





Dance choreographer Remo has been discharged from hospital and has thanked all his well-wishers especially Salman Khan who continuously remained in touch with Remo during this difficult time.





Coolie No-1’s song ‘Tujhe Mirchi Lagi to Main Kya Karoon’ has kept the original soundtrack but is being shot in a new set.





