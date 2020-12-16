SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Jazzy B releases new song ‘Bagawatan’ about Indian farmers' protest

Bollywood Gupshup

Jazzy-B's latest number 'Bagawtan' on farmer's protest has gone viral. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 16 December 2020 at 11:02pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The ongoing farmer’s protest in Delhi has attracted the attention of celebrities including Bollywood stars and singers. The latest song by Jazzy-B has gone viral immediately after its release. This and much more in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

These are some of the stories in this week's Bollywood Gupshup:

Singer Jazzy B has released a new single 'Bagawatan' to highlight the farmers' protest in India.

Actor Sonu Sood has been selected as Global Asian Celebrity for his extraordinary help to Coronavirus victims.

Shah Rukh Khan's office building has been converted into an ICU unit to treat Covid-19 patients. He has also donated 500 doses of Remdesivir injections for treatment, in addition to an undisclosed cash donation.

New song of much awaited film Coolie No-1 “Husn Hai Suhana” has gone viral immediately after its release.

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid ready to make a debut in Bollywood next year with a big-budget movie.

Release of Ajay Devgan’s almost ready movie “Maidaan” is postponed once again due to Covid-19. Now it may be released in Oct-2021. 

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

