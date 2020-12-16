Bollywood Gupshup: Jazzy B releases new song ‘Bagawatan’ about Indian farmers' protest

These are some of the stories in this week's Bollywood Gupshup:





Singer Jazzy B has released a new single 'Bagawatan' to highlight the farmers' protest in India.





Actor Sonu Sood has been selected as Global Asian Celebrity for his extraordinary help to Coronavirus victims.





Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan's office building has been converted into an ICU unit to treat Covid-19 patients. He has also donated 500 doses of Remdesivir injections for treatment, in addition to an undisclosed cash donation.





New song of much awaited film Coolie No-1 “Husn Hai Suhana” has gone viral immediately after its release.





Aamir Khan’s son Junaid ready to make a debut in Bollywood next year with a big-budget movie.





Release of Ajay Devgan’s almost ready movie “Maidaan” is postponed once again due to Covid-19. Now it may be released in Oct-2021.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









