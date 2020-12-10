SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: Akshay speaks to Yogi about filming Ram Setu 'on location' in Ayodhya

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Akshay seeking permission from Yogi Adityanath to shoot his film Ram Setu in Ayodhya. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 10 December 2020 at 1:59pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Akshay Kumar met the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai and discussed his upcoming movie Ram Setu's shooting locations in Ayodhya. This and much more in our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.

After a long gap due to Covid-19, the artists have started returning to the film sets now. And Akshay comes top on the list.

Many actors have even visited overseas for shooting films.

Akshay met Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai and has sought permission to shoot his upcoming movie Ram Setu at the original locations of Ayodhya.

Some members of movie Jug Jug jeeo, currently shooting in Chandigarh have been tested positive for Coronavirus.

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and director Raj Mehta have got Covid-19 infection while shooting this film in Chandigarh.

YoYo Honey Singh’s latest song First Kiss has become a hit with music lovers

Not only music and lyrics but the choreography of the song First Kiss is hugely liked by the fans.

