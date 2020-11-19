SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup: What's special about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo role in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Sharukh Khan has especially flown in from Dubai to give final touches to Lal Singh Chaddha. Photo source: https://twitter.com/in_kareena Source: Twitter/@in_kareena

Published 19 November 2020 at 11:37am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will appear in cameo role in Aamir Khan’s much awaited Lal Singh Chaddha which is due to be released very soon. This and much more in our weekly Bollywood Gupshup.

Aamir Khan is busy giving final touches to his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan  especially flew in from Dubai to play a cameo role in the film too - which makes this the first-ever film on the big screen that has both Aamir and SRK in it. What's more, reportedly Aamir himself directed Shah Rukh's cameo appearance.

Saif Ali Khan is shooting his Bhoot Police in Himanchal Pardesh says that the actors can’t wear masks and therefore the situation at the sets is quite risky.

Mika Singh’s new song ‘Hothon par bas tera naam hai’ has a new wave of sensation.

Godfather of migrants Sonu Sood is busy writing his autobiography ‘I am no messiah’.

Film on life of Punjab’s Jagga Daku will be coming soon. Jagga, who looted money from rich and gave it to the poor was called Punjab’s Robin hood.

Comedy show host Kapil Sharma met Navjot Singh Sidhu on his latest Amritsar visit.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

