Bollywood Gupshup: What's special about Shah Rukh Khan's cameo role in Laal Singh Chaddha?

Aamir Khan is busy giving final touches to his upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha in Delhi. Shah Rukh Khan especially flew in from Dubai to play a cameo role in the film too - which makes this the first-ever film on the big screen that has both Aamir and SRK in it. What's more, reportedly Aamir himself directed Shah Rukh's cameo appearance.





Saif Ali Khan is shooting his Bhoot Police in Himanchal Pardesh says that the actors can’t wear masks and therefore the situation at the sets is quite risky.





Mika Singh’s new song ‘Hothon par bas tera naam hai’ has a new wave of sensation.





Godfather of migrants Sonu Sood is busy writing his autobiography ‘I am no messiah’.





Film on life of Punjab’s Jagga Daku will be coming soon. Jagga, who looted money from rich and gave it to the poor was called Punjab’s Robin hood.





Comedy show host Kapil Sharma met Navjot Singh Sidhu on his latest Amritsar visit.





