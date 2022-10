Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s dream project Heera Mandi is going to hit the silver screen after 12 years

Ajay Devgan has started shooting his new movie Thank God

Kangna Ranaut switching over to digital platforms

Sunidhi Chauhan’s new number Ishak Tera Mera is well received by her followers

Actress Yammi to appear in a new avatar .

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this weekly segment in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm.





