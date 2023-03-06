Anthony Albanese to visit India from March 8-11, aims to improve two-way trade between the nations

As the ‘ground-breaking’ Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA) came into force on Thursday, 29 December 2022, Anthony Albanese will officially pay a four-day visit to India from March 8, joining Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Australia-India Annual Leaders' Summit in New Delhi.





The Prime Ministers will discuss trade and investment, renewable energy, technology, defence and security cooperation. The visit will also highlight the two countries' strong educational and cultural ties.



"This will be my first visit to India as Prime Minister, and I look forward to reinforcing the strong bond between our two countries," said Mr Albanese in a media release.





"Our relationship with India is strong, but it can be stronger. It is underpinned by our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which underscores a joint commitment to working together to enhance our defence, economic, and technological interests," said the Australian PM



Trade and Tourism Minister Don Farrell and Resources Minister Madeleine King will accompany Prime Minister Albanese. Minister Farrell and Minister King will also lead a delegation of senior Australian business leaders on this visit.





The business delegation will participate in the Australia-India CEO Forum in Mumbai, discussing trade and investment opportunities opened up by the recent Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement and future areas of business collaboration with their Indian counterparts.



Prime Minister Albanese will also join Prime Minister Modi at the Fourth Test Match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.





"A shared passion for cricket is a hallmark of our long-standing friendship, a relationship that has been enriched by generations of Indian Australians," read a media release issued by Prime Minister's office.




