Trade deal with India widely welcomed, but some concerns remain

Australia and India have signed a major trade deal cutting tariffs on Australian exports including wine and a range of other agricultural products including avocados, cherries, nuts, blueberries and almonds.





The agreement cuts tariffs from more than 85 per cent of Australian exports to India, while 96 per cent of Indian goods imported into Australia become duty-free once the agreement comes into force.





Ahead of the upcoming federal election, Mr Morrison says the deal is about creating more jobs and he's praised the Liberal party for opening up foreign trade agreements since they took power.





Advertisement

"When we came to government 27% of our trade was covered by these export agreements. Today it's 78% and what we're doing is we're unlocking these markets around the world for Australians so they can unlock the wealth that is in the region and they can unlock the jobs, and that's why Australia's economy is so strong. Because of our economic plan to get Australia on the front foot."





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese says he's disappointed by Mr Morrison's lack of courtesy in withholding information on the deal from the Labor party, but nevertheless says he supports the trade deal with India .





"In terms of the India free trade deal, we welcome it. Peter Varghese did a significant report some years ago, now that that is largely laid on the shelf. India is an important nation, it will grow to the third largest economy in the world in coming years."



