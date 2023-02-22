'Break our backs': What Australia's work hour cap changes mean for student visa holders

Key Points Australia announces increase in working hour cap for international students, from 40 to 48 hours per fortnight.

A two-year extension of post-study work rights will come into effect from 1 July 2023.

'Post-study work rights extension will boost Australia's reputation as an academic destination,' says expert.

Student visa work restrictions were relaxed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and completely removed in January 2022 to allow primary and secondary student visa holders to work an uncapped number of hours.





The Albanese Government on Tuesday announced that the arrangement will end on 30 June 2023 to allow students to support themselves financially and have sufficient time to concentrate on their degrees - the primary purpose of their visa.



What does it mean for overseas students?

Student visa holders who can currently work unlimited hours will be allowed to work for 24 hours a week from 1 July onwards.





This is a modest increase from the previous limit of 20 hours a week.



Gunveer Singh is an international student from India. Credit: Supplied Melbourne-based Gunveer Singh is currently working unlimited hours at a supermarket in the city’s western suburbs to supplement his studies.





The 26-year-old business student from Amritsar in north India says the re-introduction of work-hour restrictions would make it harder for some students to make ends meet.





“Currently, most students are clocking unlimited hours to finance their studies and manage the overall living expenses in Australia, which are skyrocketing.





“The limit of 24 hours a week would break the backs of many students who only come to Australia with the funds for the first semester and rely on onshore jobs to churn out tuition fees for the remainder of their degrees,” he says.



Niraj Kumar is studying a master's in mechanical engineering at Flinders University in Melbourne. Credit: Supplied The Department of Home Affairs was inundated with student visa applications from India in the last six months of 2022.





Migration agents attributed the scale of interest to the unlimited work hours and job opportunities available to students in Australia.





Niraj Kumar, another student from India, says the decision to limit work hours for students will allow them to shift their focus back to academic learning.





“My primary motive here is to study and not to earn money. Therefore, I feel that the decision to limit work hours will enable students to devote time to their studies.





“Most of my friends are currently working extreme hours to save as much money as they can. They are sacrificing their studies over money, and as a result, most are lagging behind in their assignments,” the 28-year-old engineering student says.



Post-study work rights extension from 1 July

In addition to capping work hours, the government also announced that international higher education graduates with eligible qualifications will be granted an extra two years of post-study work rights from 1 July onwards.





This extension will enable eligible international higher education graduates an additional two years on their Temporary Graduate visa (subclass 485).





In a joint media release on Tuesday, Education Minister Jason Clare and Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the new measures – initially announced in September last year – will increase the availability of a well-trained and highly capable workforce and help plug the skills shortage in the country.





“We have got the second highest skills shortage in the developed world, according to the OECD. Skills shortages are everywhere.



We teach and train these skilled workers. This will mean they can stay on longer and use the skills they’ve gained in Australia to help fill some of the chronic skills shortages we have right now. Minister for Education Jason Clare

Australia becoming the 'best global destination for academics'

Ravi Lochan Singh, president of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI). Source: Supplied / Supplied by Ravi Lochan Singh Decoding the decision, Ravi Lochan Singh, the president of the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI), says this means eligible bachelor graduates will see their work rights extended from two to four years, postgraduate from three to five years, while all doctoral graduates will have their rights increased from four to six years.





He says the decision to allow international students to live and work in Australia for longer periods will go a long way in making it the “best global destination for academics”.





“With this decision, Australia now offers the best post-study work offerings amongst Canada, the US, the UK or New Zealand. Postgraduate students in major cities can avail of up to five years of post-study work. Those studying in regional regions will have access to even greater work rights,” he tells SBS Punjabi.





The government has also released a list of occupations and the eligible qualifications that will enable graduates to access greater work rights.





“The list of qualifications that have been announced is fairly vast and includes almost all the popular programs that interest students from the South Asian markets,” Mr Singh says.





