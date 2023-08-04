Travel alert: Australia warns citizens visiting India to exercise high degree of caution

Key Points Australia updates travel advisory for India.

Government urges citizens to exercise a high degree of caution.

The Albanese Government has cautioned anyone planning a trip to India to exercise a high degree of caution.





"Isolated incidents of violent demonstrations have been reported across the National Capital Region, including Delhi. Avoid large public gatherings, take official warnings seriously and monitor local media for updates," the government states in its advisory issued on Thursday.



Exercise a high degree of caution in India overall due to the high threat of terrorist activity, civil unrest and crime. Australian government's advisory

Higher levels apply in some areas

In light of the ongoing unrest, curfews and restrictions in the state of Manipur, visitors are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution.





Expanding on the threats in the north-eastern states, the advisory states that "security agencies have increased their presence in Manipur".





"Mobile internet services remain suspended, and transport services have been disrupted. Further restrictions may be imposed at short notice."



Credit: Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The government has also urged its citizens not to travel to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (a warning that doesn't apply to the Union Territory of Ladakh) and the India-Pakistan border (except the Atari-Wagah border crossing) due to the danger of armed clashes, terrorist activities and violent demonstrations.



