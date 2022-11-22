Indian government updates an important requirement for international arrivals

Listen this podcast in Punjabi for more details...
(File photo) People wait for their relatives and friends to come out of the Indira Gandhi International airport, in New Delhi, India. Source: AP / Rishi Lekhi/AP
Published 22 November 2022 at 4:45pm, updated 34 minutes ago at 4:53pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
Under the new guidelines, international passengers travelling to India no longer need to fill out the mandatory self declaration Air Suvidha form, disclosing their vaccination status, including the number of doses they received upon arrival. Effective from 22nd November 2022 (IST midnight), the guidelines are being revised in light of the sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory.
