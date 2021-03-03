SBS Punjabi

2021 won't see end of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

SBS Punjabi

COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination, end pandemic, global efforts, Filipino news

Director General of the WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says COVID-19 pandemic will not end in 2021 Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 March 2021 at 7:45pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS

The World Health Organisation has warned the COVID-19 pandemic is unlikely to end this year. Despite ongoing global vaccination efforts, a relaxation of general vigilance and pandemic restrictions is leading to an increase in daily new cases after last month's brief dip in numbers.

Published 3 March 2021 at 7:45pm
By Sofija Petrovic
Presented by Paras Nagpal
Source: SBS
Global coronavirus infections are up for the first time in seven weeks, says the World Health Organisation's Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"You remember that I reported the virus was on a decline for consecutive six weeks. But for the first time in seven weeks, we have a COVID increase. Reported cases increase in four of WHO's six regions: the Americas, Europe, South-East Asia and the eastern Mediterranean."

For those who hoped the COVID-19 pandemic was on its way out, WHO's Head of Emergencies Program Dr Mike Ryan had other news.

Advertisement
"I think it would be very premature and I think unrealistic to think that we are going to finish with this virus by the end of the year. But I think what we can - if we are smart - finish with, is the hospitalisations, the deaths and the tragedy associated with this pandemic."

Not over, but hopefully less intense.

Vaccination efforts are so far proving to reduce hospitalisations and deaths, at least.

With the vaccine-sharing COVAX program beginning in Africa, W-H-O's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan says it's possible that the acute phase of the pandemic will pass by the end of the year.

"So, we know we cannot, you know, completely eradicate the virus by the end of the year, but we can reduce hospitalisations, deaths and severe illness. But we can only do that if people at risk around the world get the vaccine. And at this point in time, they are not."

"So, again, just to remind that that's what COVAX was set up to do. If we can share the vaccines we have, equitably, to vaccinate the 20 per cent of the population, you know approximately, that are at high risk of getting severe illness and death, we can stop those bad outcomes from happening."

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack