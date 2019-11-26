$3 million fund for Indian community projects announced by Victorian government

Available in other languages

The Daniel Andrews government in Victoria has set up a fund for Indian communities to build or improve community facilities.





Minister for Multicultural Affairs Richard Wynne has officially opened the $3 million Indian Community Infrastructure Fund today, with an invitation for suitable applications.





“These grants ensure Indian Victorians have a place to come together, celebrate culture and traditions and feel connected – these things are vital in a successful multicultural society,” he said.





“Victoria is home to Australia’s largest Indian community – they have helped make Victoria one of the most successful multicultural places in the world,” he added.





Indian not-for-profit organisations can apply for a grant between $10,000 to $100,000 for smaller-scale projects, or a large grant from $100,001 to $500,000 for larger new building projects.





Mr Wynne said, "The Fund ensures Indian Victorians have access to safe and functional facilities where they can participate in their community hold cultural activities and share their cultures with the wider Victorian community."





For more info and/or to apply - visit www.vic.gov.au/Indian-community-infrastructure-fund





