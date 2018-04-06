31st Australian Sikh Games get a massive response

The 31st Australian Sikh Games which were held over the Easter weekend from 30th march to 1st April 2018 garnered a massive response from the community.
Approximately 3500 athletes from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore and India took part in the games which were attended by over 90,000 spectators.
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the government officials attending the games expressed their delight and amazement at the overwhelming response and the level of organisation that went behind organising such a huge event.
Summary of the winners at the Australian Sikh Games, Sydney. Source: Supplied