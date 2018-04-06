SBS Punjabi

31st Australian Sikh Games get a massive response

SBS Punjabi

Government officials enjoying the Sikh Games in Sydney

Source: MPS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2018 at 1:59pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 7:00pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Government dignitaries attending the 31st Australian Sikh Games were left amazed at the organisation and impact of the Games on the community.

Published 6 April 2018 at 1:59pm, updated 6 April 2018 at 7:00pm
By MP Singh
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The 31st Australian Sikh Games which were held over the Easter weekend from 30th march to 1st April 2018 garnered a massive response from the community.

Approximately 3500 athletes from Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Singapore and India took part in the games which were attended by over 90,000 spectators.

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, the government officials attending the games expressed their delight and amazement at the overwhelming response and the level of organisation that went behind organising such a huge event.

Results summary Australian Sikh Games
Summary of the winners at the Australian Sikh Games, Sydney. Source: Supplied


Follow SBS Punjabi on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Also Read

Sikh Spiritual Music: 31 Raag Kirtan Tour by Bhai Sukhwant Singh

AFL collaborates with Australian Sikh Games

We welcome you to the 31st Australian Sikh Games - Sydney

The success story of the 30th Australian Sikh Games, Adelaide

The success story of 21st Shaheedi Tournament, Griffith Sikh Games



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?