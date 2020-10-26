52-year-old Melbourne bodybuilder shares his fitness mantra and tips on how to stay fit as you age

Surjit Singh Pangly was 11 years old when he migrated to Australia in 1979 from India.





Mr Pangly says he was very ‘thin and lean’ before his father inspired him to adopt a proper exercise regime.





“My father was a passionate weightlifter. With his inspiration and training I was able to develop a fit and strong body,” he said.





“He first helped me with a home-made wooden bench that I used for weightlifting. I still remember his instructions for my routine which was carried out partly in our garage and partly outdoors.” Surjit Singh Pangly performing at a bodybuiding championship in Melbourne during 1990s. Source: Supplied Between 1990 and 2001, Mr Pangly participated in eleven ‘Natural Style’ Bodybuilding championships held in Melbourne.





“Such was my passion for this sport that I spent a fair bit of time in the garage to help supplement my needs to go to gym for all my life,” he said.





“I have never resorted to any food supplement or protein powders to strengthen my body.” Mr Pangly says he worked hard to develop a fit and toned body. Source: Supplied Mr. Pangly has been working as a tram-driver in Melbourne for the last 32 years.





He said his exercise-schedule and healthy eating habits have helped him to do better at his job.





“Driving can be tricky especially when you manage long shifts. It is only possible if you stay fit and active,” he said.





“It is important that you slow your aging process. As a combat strategy, I would advise everyone to exercise at least 35-minutes giving a special focus on cardio sessions.” Mr Pangly has been working as a tram driver for the last 32 years. Source: Supplied He suggested that elderly people, depending upon their physical strength, could adopt cycling and brisk walking to keep them fit and active.





“Treadmills and exercise bikes can play an important role in this scenario,” he said.





Mr. Pangly who himself is a Kabaddi coach has inspired his three sons to take up the sport. Mr Pangly with his three sons and wife. Source: Supplied As a Brimbank Lions Kabaddi Club coach he has helped many youngsters to adopt this traditional combat sport that is said to have originated hundreds of years ago in the Indian subcontinent.



