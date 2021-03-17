SBS Punjabi

53-year-old Surjit Pangly clinches gold and silver at bodybuilding championship in Melbourne

Surjit Pangly wins gold medal at a bodybuilding championship in Melbourne.

Surjit Pangly wins gold medal at a natural style bodybuilding championship in Melbourne. Source: Supplied

Published 17 March 2021 at 11:48am, updated 17 March 2021 at 12:54pm
By Preetinder Grewal
An Indian-Australian bodybuilder has won gold and silver medals at the ICN Rising Star and Rookie Show held at Moonee Ponds in Melbourne on 7 March 2021. He secured the first position in the over 50-year category and stood second in the 40-year group.

Surjit Singh Pangly was eleven-years-old when he migrated to Australia in 1979.

Mr Pangly said he was very ‘thin and lean’ before his father inspired him to adopt a proper exercise regime.

“My father was a passionate weightlifter. With his training, I was able to develop a fit and strong body,” he said.

“He first helped me with a homemade wooden bench that I used for weightlifting. I still remember his instructions for my routine, which were carried out partly in our garage and partly outdoors.”

Surjit Singh Pangly performing at a bodybuiding championship during 1990s.
Surjit Singh Pangly performing at a bodybuiding championship in Melbourne during 1990s. Source: Supplied


Between 1990 and 2001, Mr Pangly participated in eleven ‘natural style’ bodybuilding championships held in Melbourne.

“Such was my passion for this sport that I spent a fair bit of time in the garage to help supplement my needs to go to the gym for all my life,” he said.

“I have never resorted to any food supplement or protein powders to strengthen my body.” 
Mr Pangly says he worked hard to develop a fit and toned body.
Mr Pangly says he worked hard to develop a fit and toned body. Source: Supplied


Mr Pangly has been working as a tram driver in Melbourne for the past 32 years.

He said his exercise schedule and healthy eating habits have also helped him in his professional journey.

“Driving can be tricky, especially when you manage long shifts. It is only possible if you stay fit and active,” he said.

“It is important that you slow your aging process. As a combative strategy, I would advise everyone to exercise for at least 35 minutes daily with a focus on cardio.”
Mr Pangly has been working as a tram driver for the last 32 years.
Mr Pangly has been working as a tram driver for the last 32 years. Source: Supplied


He suggested that older adults could adopt cycling and brisk walking to keep them fit and active depending upon their physical strength.

“Treadmills and exercise bikes can play an important role in this scenario,” he said.
Mr Pangly with his three sons and wife.
Mr Pangly with his three sons and wife. Source: Supplied


Mr Pangly, who is also a coach at the Brimbank Lions Kabaddi Club, has taught many youngsters to play kabaddi, a traditional combative sport that originated hundreds of years ago in the Indian Subcontinent.

He said he also encourages his three sons to play kabaddi for fitness.
A photo collage showing pictures of Mr Pangly as captured in 1990 and 2020.
A photo collage showing pictures of Mr Pangly as captured in 1990 and 2020. Source: Supplied


Click on this audio link to listen to his full conversion 
LISTEN TO
17/03/202107:55


