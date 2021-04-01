66th Filmfare Awards: Irrfan Khan and Taapsee Pannu win top honours

The Filmfare Awards for 2021 were given out on 27 March.





The most coveted honour of the evening went to director Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' as it was conferred with the 'Best Film' title. The movie's lead, Taapsee Pannu, also took home the 'Best Actress' award for her widely-acclaimed role.





Among other big winners were late actor Irrfan Khan who won the 'Best Actor' award for his film, 'Angrezi Medium' and Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starter film 'Gulabo Sitabo' which bagged six trophies.





Advertisement

In other news, Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly charged a whopping INR 100 Crores for his comeback film 'Pathan.'











And Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured in his first Punjabi music video opposite actress-singer Sunanda Sharma ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ - a romantic single by the duo of music composer-producer-singer, B Praak and Jaani.





Click on the player above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .















