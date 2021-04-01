SBS Punjabi

66th Filmfare Awards: Irrfan Khan and Taapsee Pannu win top honours

Bollywood Gupshup

Filmfare Awards 2021 recognised the best of Hindi cinema for the year 2020. Source: Twitter

Published 1 April 2021 at 11:29am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Filmfare Awards 2021 recognised the best of Hindi cinema for the year 2020. All this and more in our wrap of this week's news from Bollywood as well as the Punjabi film and music industry.

The Filmfare Awards for 2021 were given out on 27 March. 

The most coveted honour of the evening went to director Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' as it was conferred with the 'Best Film' title. The movie's lead, Taapsee Pannu, also took home the 'Best Actress' award for her widely-acclaimed role.

Among other big winners were late actor Irrfan Khan who won the 'Best Actor' award for his film, 'Angrezi Medium' and Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana starter film 'Gulabo Sitabo' which bagged six trophies.

In other news, Bollywood's King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan has reportedly charged a whopping INR 100 Crores for his comeback film 'Pathan.'



And Nawazuddin Siddiqui featured in his first Punjabi music video opposite actress-singer Sunanda Sharma ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ -  a romantic single by the duo of music composer-producer-singer, B Praak and Jaani.

Click on the player above to listen to the podcast in Punjabi.

