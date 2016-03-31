'7 Eleven exploitation continues despite investigations'

SBS Punjabi

7-Eleven corporate signage is seen in Melbourne, Monday, Aug. 31, 2015. A joint Fairfax-Four Corners investigation found up to two-thirds of 7-Eleven stores could be underpaying workers. (AAP Image/Julian Smith) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Published 31 March 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 2 April 2016 at 10:50am
By Shamsher Kainth
Source: SBS

Former 7-Eleven worker Bharat Khanna warns Australia's image is at stake unless action is taken against worker exploitation.

A former 7-Eleven employee says international students are still being exploited by franchise owners even after the 'underpayment scandal' has gone public. He also says the 7-Eleven panel did not do due diligence in calculating his compensation.

Bharat Khanna, a former worker at a 7-Eleven store, worked with SDA (Shops, Distributive and Allied Employees' Union) until recently and met several employees working at the franchisee-owned stores of the retail giant. Bharat says the employees are still being exploited using different ways.

"Some employees told me that they are being asked to withdraw money from ATMs and return to the store owners in cash."

But, he says, exploited employees are still too scared to come out and speak.
Bharat Khanna with Bill Shorten in Federal Parliament
Source: Supplied


Bharat says even the panel that's responsible for ascertaining claims of exploited employees, isn't taking into consideration all the factors while calculating the compensation. He said the amount that was offered to him in December was far lower than what the store actually owed him.

"They simply double the amount while calculating the compensation. But, they are not counting in the loadings and overtime payments. The panel thinks it's just a half pay scam. Actually, it's much more than that," says Bharat.

Bharat Khanna worked more than 60 hours a week managing a 7-Eleven store while studying full-time at university.

When he challenged the boss over his pay he was told to walk.

The international student even met federal Labor leader Bill Shorten and senators in the federal parliament.
Bharat Khanna with Bill Shorten in Federal Parliament
Source: Supplied


Bharat said he worked for up to fifteen hours a day, from 7 in the morning until 11 in the night. His weekly salary would range between $350-450.

He recently met the federal opposition leader, Bill Shorten and several senators in the federal parliament. Bharat says exploitation of international students was widespread and ongoing.


