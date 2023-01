Named one of the top ten eco-heroes of the planet by the UKs Independent, and lauded as the environmental messenger by Vanity Fair and an environmental woman of impact by Variety, Simran has contributed numerous segments to CNBC, PBS, MSNBC, The Oprah Winfrey Show and The Today Show.





Listen to this interview with Simran Sethi to know her views about our environment, food system and how we as individuals can contribute to sustain our climate culture.