'A fascinating contest': Selector George Bailey talks about Australia's prospects against India, England

David Warner has made it into the 17-player squad for the World Test Championship final and the first two Ashes Tests.

Australia has announced its 17-player squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against India and the opening two Ashes Tests in England.





The selectors will evaluate the players' performances after the two Ashes Tests at Edgbaston and Lord's to determine whether to make any changes for the remaining matches against England to be played at Headingley, Old Trafford, and the Oval.





While Pat Cummins will return as skipper, Steve Smith, who captained the side last time, will return as Cummins' deputy for the English summer.



David Warner's suprise inclusion in the Ashes squad

David Warner during game five of the Commonwealth Bank One Day Series. In surprise inclusions, veteran opener David Warner has made it into the squad despite a dip in form with the bat. He is currently going through a rough patch in the game's longest format, and thus, his selection has raised a few eyebrows.



HOBART, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 14: George Bailey Chairman of Selectors looks on during the Sheffield Shield match between Tasmania and New South Wales at Blundstone Arena, on November 14, 2022, in Hobart, Australia. Credit: Steve Bell/Getty Images But ruling out concerns, Mr Bailey told SBS Punjabi that the hard-hitting opener was very invested in the upcoming matches and would surely reignite his magic with the bat.





He said Mr Warner was "...very, very invested in what's coming up" and should never be written off.





"He thrives on that sort of pressure of being written off and proving people wrong... he can let his bat do the talking once the Test matches start," Mr Bailey said.



Usman Khawaja's resurgence

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates making 100 runs against South Africa during their cricket test match in Adelaide. Source: AAP Selectors have also shown faith in Usman Khawaja, who will play at the top of the order.





Commenting on the 36-year-old's stunning form, which has seen him smash six hundreds since being recalled to Test cricket a few months ago, Mr Bailey said he is a "highly talented player" who has had to wait a long time to get a good run in the Australian team.





"He is flexible, he has batted in the middle order in the past, he has batted in the top, he is having some great success at the top, and he has been a really important member of this team for the last couple of years in that role," Mr Bailey said.





"I think he just literally (approaches) each day and each match with a great attitude; he enjoys the moment, he doesn't get too caught up in his own individual performance day in and day out or the result."



The World Test Championship final against India will take place at the Oval between 7 and 11 June. Source: AP / AJit Solanki/AP/AAP Image The World Test Championship final against India is scheduled at the Oval between 7 and 11 June, while the first of the opening two Ashes matches will take place at Edgbaston on 16 June.





Talking about the high-adrenaline contest between the two most formidable Test teams, the national selector said it would be a "fascinating contest" for the coveted series.





"Both teams have had that desire (to win), so nothing new in that," Mr Bailey said.





"I think both teams have performed incredibly well over the last 18 months-two years, and I think the English conditions suit both teams, and I think both teams are well balanced, so it will be a fascinating contest."





The full Australia squad is: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and David Warner.



Australia's summer schedule

India v Australia (World Test Championship) - The Oval - Wednesday, 7 June





England v Australia (Ashes First Test) - Edgbaston - Friday, 16 June





England v Australia (Ashes Second Test) - Lord's - Wednesday, 18 June





England v Australia (Ashes Third Test) - Headingley - Thursday, 6 July





England v Australia (Ashes Fourth Test) - Old Trafford - Wednesday, 19 July





England v Australia (Ashes Fifth Test) - The Oval - Thursday, 27 July



