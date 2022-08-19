SBS Punjabi

A musical tribute to music maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 25th death anniversary

SBS Punjabi

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 August 2022 at 9:19pm, updated 19 August 2022 at 9:48pm
By Masood Malhi, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS

In our weekly literary series, our Lahore-based correspondent Masood Mallhi reviews the work of luminaries of contemporary Punjabi poetry and music. This week he pays a musical tribute to Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on the occasion of his 25th death anniversary.

Published 19 August 2022 at 9:19pm, updated 19 August 2022 at 9:48pm
By Masood Malhi, Harleen Kaur
Source: SBS
Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
and 
Twitter

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack