A special commission set to probe Germany gurdwara explosion

Germany gurdwara explosion

Germany gurdwara explosion Source: AAP

Published 19 April 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 19 April 2016 at 7:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
A special commission has been set up by Germany's western city of Essen for a thorough probe into the gurdwara explosion in which three persons were injured, even as India's Consul General in Frankfurt visited the Sikh community and held talks with authorities. Preetinder Grewal reports…..

A 60-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalised while two 47- and 56-year-old men had minor injuries. The injured included the 'granthi' (priest) on whom the whole pane of glass had fallen due to the impact.

According to Indian Express, police are searching for a masked man dressed in black, who was seen by eyewitnesses fleeing the area soon after the detonation. Three occupants of a car parked near the gurdwara, who were taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, were set free after questioning on Saturday night.

Police spokesman Lars Lindemann says the police are woking on the assumption that the explosion was deliberate but there are no indications that it was a "terrorist incident".

He says the temple had hosted a wedding earlier in the day and those injured are believed to have been among the guests.

