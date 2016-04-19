A special commission set to probe Germany gurdwara explosion

A 60-year-old suffered serious injuries and had to be hospitalised while two 47- and 56-year-old men had minor injuries. The injured included the 'granthi' (priest) on whom the whole pane of glass had fallen due to the impact.





According to Indian Express, police are searching for a masked man dressed in black, who was seen by eyewitnesses fleeing the area soon after the detonation. Three occupants of a car parked near the gurdwara, who were taken into custody on suspicion of involvement in the explosion, were set free after questioning on Saturday night.





Police spokesman Lars Lindemann says the police are woking on the assumption that the explosion was deliberate but there are no indications that it was a "terrorist incident".



