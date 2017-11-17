A Thin Wall - documentary on partition of India will take you down memory lanes

A Thin Wall is a documentary about memory, history and the possibility of reconciliation. It focuses on the Partition of India in 1947, but derives lessons that remain urgently relevant today. Shot on both sides of the border, in India and Pakistan, A Thin Wall is a personal take on Partition rooted in stories passed down from one generation to another. It is written and directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by Partition. The film is also a work of art infused with original animation, music and literary writing.





The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. On the panel, we will be joined by Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty, Deputy Director of Monash Asia Institute, Dr Jim Masselos from the University of Sydney, Deborah Nixon from the University of Technology Sydney, and Ms Kimberley Layton from University of New South Wales Canberra.





Please RSVP if you intend on joining for what is certainly going to be an amazing evening of thought-provoking film and discussions. Alternatively, visit Facebook event page for more information - https://www.facebook.com/events/167346207193052/





The final screening for the 'Film for Thought Festival' on Thursday, 30th November from 5:30-8:00 pm at the New Law Annexe Room 346 at the University of Sydney, where we will be screening A Thin Wall: Stories from India's Partition. The film series is completely free, and there will be nibbles for everyone!










