A Thin Wall - documentary on partition of India will take you down memory lanes

Thin Wall a documentary on Partition of India

will take you down memory lane on sad events Source: Nishtha Sharma

Published 18 November 2017 at 10:13am, updated 19 November 2017 at 10:49am
By MP Singh
A Thin Wall - documentary on Partition of India focuses sufferings of women from both sides.

A Thin Wall is a documentary about memory, history and the possibility of reconciliation. It focuses on the Partition of India in 1947, but derives lessons that remain urgently relevant today. Shot on both sides of the border, in India and Pakistan, A Thin Wall is a personal take on Partition rooted in stories passed down from one generation to another. It is written and directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan. Both filmmakers are descendants of families torn apart by Partition. The film is also a work of art infused with original animation, music and literary writing.

The screening will be followed by a panel discussion. On the panel, we will be joined by Dr Mridula Nath Chakraborty, Deputy Director of Monash Asia Institute, Dr Jim Masselos from the University of Sydney, Deborah Nixon from the University of Technology Sydney, and Ms Kimberley Layton from University of New South Wales Canberra.
The Thin Wall documentary
to be screened on 30th Nov Source: Nishtha Sharma


Please RSVP if you intend on joining for what is certainly going to be an amazing evening of thought-provoking film and discussions. Alternatively, visit Facebook event page for more information - 
https://www.facebook.com/events/167346207193052/


The final screening for the 'Film for Thought Festival' on Thursday, 30th November from 5:30-8:00 pm at the New Law Annexe Room 346 at the University of Sydney, where we will be screening A Thin Wall: Stories from India's Partition. The film series is completely free, and there will be nibbles for everyone! Thank you and we look forward to seeing you soon.

