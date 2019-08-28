A third generation of Deols enters Bollywood with Karan Deol's debut film

As per Forbes magazine, Akshay is 4 th highest paid actor, earning $65 million;





Upcoming Punjabi song Family released on YouTube;





Deols inducting their third generation in Bollywood with Karan Deo making his debut in Pal Pal Dil ke Paas;





Much awaited Dabang-III of Salman Khan to be released on 20 th December. Besides Hindi, it will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.





