A third generation of Deols enters Bollywood with Karan Deol's debut film

Karan Deol is son of Sunny Deol and grandson of Dharminder. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 28 August 2019 at 6:08pm, updated 29 August 2019 at 11:20am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Much awaited Dabang-III of Salman Khan is to be released on 20th December this year. Besides Hindi, it will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

As per Forbes magazine, Akshay is 4th highest paid actor, earning $65 million;

Upcoming Punjabi song Family released on YouTube;

Deols inducting their third generation in Bollywood with Karan Deo making his debut in Pal Pal Dil ke Paas;

Much awaited Dabang-III of Salman Khan to be released on 20th December. Besides Hindi, it will be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

To hear more about these and other stories from Bollywood this week, click on the audio linik above.

