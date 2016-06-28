A Tribute to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Source: google.com.au
Published 28 June 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 28 June 2016 at 4:43pm
Source: SBS
Maharaja Ranjit Singh was born to Maha Singh and Raj Kaur on 13 November 1780, in Gujranwala, Punjab. At first he was named Buddh Singh, but Maha Singh received the news of his son's birth on his return from a victorious battle against the Chattha chief, Pir Muhammad, and renamed his son Ranjit (Victor in War). As a child he suffered from smallpox which resulted in the loss of one eye. After his father's death in 1790, Ranjit Singh was raised under the protection of his mother Raj Kaur, and his mother-in-law Sada KaurMaharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire which came to power in the Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. The empire, based in the Punjab region, existed from 1799 to 1849. It was forged, on the foundations of the Dal Khalsa, under the leadership of Ranjit Singh from a collection of autonomous Sikh Misls. Ranjit Singh died on 27 June 1839 and was succeeded by his son, Kharak Singh.(Wikipedia)
Published 28 June 2016 at 3:01pm, updated 28 June 2016 at 4:43pm
Source: SBS
Share