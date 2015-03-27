A tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh - Part 2

Prof Jagmohan Singh tells us "the great martyr believed in preserving Punjabi literature and culture, and used street theatre and drama as a medium for inspiring a revolution."





He was a voracious reader, who read well over 250 books in a short span of time - mostly to use the knowledge, in order to appeal to the senses of the masses - and not just to their emotions!





This tribute was specially recorded by SBS Punjabi program as a three-part series, to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas on March 23 - the day Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged in the year 1931.





Prof Jagmohan Singh is a well known writer and historian in his own right, but is also the real nephew of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh -- Prof Sahib's mother (Mata Amar Kaur) was Bhagat Singh's younger sister.



