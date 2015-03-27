SBS Punjabi

A tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Singh - Part 2

SBS Punjabi

Origianl photos of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in 1927 and 1930

Origianl photos of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, in 1927 and 1930

Published 27 March 2015 at 1:01pm, updated 24 May 2017 at 11:25am
By Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

Continuing the tribute to Shaheed-e- Azam Bhagat Singh, Professor Jagmohan Singh tells shines a light on an aspect of the legendary martyr, that many poeple may not be aware of

Prof Jagmohan Singh tells us "the great martyr believed in preserving Punjabi literature and culture, and used street theatre and drama as a medium for inspiring a revolution."

He was a voracious reader, who read well over 250 books in a short span of time - mostly to use the knowledge, in order to appeal to the senses of the masses - and not just to their emotions! 

This tribute was specially recorded by SBS Punjabi program as a three-part series, to commemorate Shaheedi Diwas on March 23 - the day Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru were hanged in the year 1931.

Prof Jagmohan Singh is a well known writer and historian in his own right, but is also the real nephew of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh -- Prof Sahib's mother (Mata Amar Kaur) was Bhagat Singh's younger sister.  

To see a rare collection of family portraits of Shaheed e Azam Bhagat Singh, please visit www.sbs.com.au/punjabi

