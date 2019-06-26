SBS Punjabi

A viral infection that's becoming 'a leading cause' of visa refusals

SBS Punjabi

Australian visa.

Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 June 2019 at 2:47pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 9:28am
By Maani Truu
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS

After living in Sydney for seven years, a man originally from China was told he failed Australia's visa health requirements because of the cost of his Hepatitis-B medication. The man is now risking his health to have the decision overturned. According to experts, Hepatitis-B has become a leading cause for migrants to have their visa application rejected.

Published 26 June 2019 at 2:47pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 9:28am
By Maani Truu
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
Source: SBS
Related stories

‘Victim of agent’s fraud’: Indian migrant’s 7-year long battle for visa

Man who claimed persecution of Sikhs in India refused protection visa

‘Shifty’ employers and long wait times failing visa sponsorships



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?