A viral infection that's becoming 'a leading cause' of visa refusals

Published 26 June 2019 at 2:47pm, updated 28 June 2019 at 9:28am
By Maani Truu
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
After living in Sydney for seven years, a man originally from China was told he failed Australia's visa health requirements because of the cost of his Hepatitis-B medication. The man is now risking his health to have the decision overturned. According to experts, Hepatitis-B has become a leading cause for migrants to have their visa application rejected.
