A year after the Aged Care Royal Commission, the government accused of not doing enough

Protesters in Victoria demanding the federal government take action on aged care

Protesters in Victoria demanding the federal government take action on aged care

Published 7 March 2022 at 10:22am
By Dom Vukovic
Presented by Harleen Kaur
In its final report the Royal Commission was scathing of the sector and its inability to meet the needs of elderly residents, with a significant evidence of neglect and Inadequate patient-to-roster ratios highlighted as a major issues at the time. However a year on after the Royal Commission into Aged Care released its 148 recommendations for sweeping changes of the industry, nursing groups say not enough has been done to implement them.

The co-author of the Royal Commission's Final Report, Lynelle Briggs is also critical that more wasn't done to protect aged care facilities during the Omicron outbreak earlier this year.

The Former Commissioner was also disappointed the Federal Government has not yet implemented changes to broaden the powers of the industry's key regulator

"We were very much looking for a regulator who would be the cop on the beat if you like, going into residential aged care facilities and working with home care providers  to ensure that the quality of care met new standards new higher standards for aged care that we recommended."

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the lack of progress in terms of working conditions and the need for higher wages for staff simply isn't good enough.

