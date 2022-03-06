A year after the Aged Care Royal Commission, the government accused of not doing enough

The co-author of the Royal Commission's Final Report, Lynelle Briggs is also critical that more wasn't done to protect aged care facilities during the Omicron outbreak earlier this year.





The Former Commissioner was also disappointed the Federal Government has not yet implemented changes to broaden the powers of the industry's key regulator





" We were very much looking for a regulator who would be the cop on the beat if you like, going into residential aged care facilities and working with home care providers to ensure that the quality of care met new standards new higher standards for aged care that we recommended."





Advertisement

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says the lack of progress in terms of working conditions and the need for higher wages for staff simply isn't good enough.



