AASHA brings Hope for senior community members

From its name, AASHA stands for HOPE i.e. Hope for seniors and especially for those who are from South East Asian communities. Aasha provides appropriate aged care and related services advice to the senior members of the community who are on verge of enjoying their quality times after giving their best to the communities.





Aasha acts as a bridge between ‘Culturally And Linguistically Diverse’ communities and the Australian Government service providers like health and other specialist aged care.





AASHA’s main aim is to take care of seniors so that they can enjoy their retired life by putting its main focus on awareness about Dementia Care, Legal / Financial Rights, Elder Abuse issues etc.





Bijinder Duggal from AASHA told SBS Punjabi that, ’AASHA keeps community seniors aware about their rights, about help they can avail from government agencies and on top of all keep them engaged through social events’.





AASHA Australia is run, managed and administered by professionals from various backgrounds who volunteer in their free time. Seminars for seniors Source: AASHA





Bijinder told SBS Punjabi that, ‘There is a stigma; the senior people don’t want to talk about their problems. But they should know what is available to them and they should feel comfortable accessing those services’.





AASHA’s aim is to assist seniors by connecting them with right channels. They should be aware of common people and common issues around them.





AASHA Australia hold many regular and ad-hoc on demand events throughout the year. They also liaise with other major events like Holi, Diwali and Visakhi festivals where they provide free health checks, consular services and other type of guidance about their rights and privileges.





Information sessions for Seniors Source: AASHA





Similar such event is coming up on 2 nd June 2018 in Blacktown ‘Everyone deserves respect – A discussion on your rights’. More information about this event and other on-coming information sessions can be obtained from http://www.aashaaustralia.org.au





