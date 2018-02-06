SBS Punjabi

Active Kids voucher worth $100 available for all NSW schoolies

Active Kids program

Source: NSW Government

Published 6 February 2018 at 2:52pm, updated 8 February 2018 at 11:30am
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

The NSW Government is helping kids get active with the new Active Kids program

From 31 January 2018, parents, guardians and carers can apply for a voucher valued up to $100 per calendar year for each student enrolled in school.

The voucher may be used with a registered activity provider for registration, participation and membership costs for sport, fitness and active recreation activities.

The voucher can be used at any time during the calender year it was issued.

To use the voucher, give the details to
your registered activity provider
.

The program runs year-round, so kids can get active at any time!

What you'll need

  • a MyServiceNSW account, and
  • Medicare card details for the student.

Hide Who's eligible?

If you’re a parent, carer or guardian, the student will be eligible if they are:

  • a NSW resident
  • aged between 4.5 and 18 years, and
  • enrolled in school (from Kindergarten to Year 12, including those who are home-schooled or enrolled in secondary school education at TAFE NSW).
You can apply for a voucher for each eligible student.

You can use the voucher for registration or membership costs with approved Active Kids providers.

Things to keep in mind...

Vouchers can only be used:

  • one time (if the chosen activity fees are less than $100, then the remaining balance cannot be used)
  • during the calendar year they’re issued 
  • for the person named on the voucher
  • for registration or membership fees with approved Active Kids providers.
Vouchers cannot be:

  • split between more than one provider or registration (meaning you may not be able to the claim the full $100 rebate)
  • used for individual items (like jerseys, socks or boots)
  • redeemed for cash.
To use the voucher, give the details to your registered activity provider.

Need help?

We’re happy to help you with this transaction.

Feel free to call us on
13 77 88
or
visit a service centre


