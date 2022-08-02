SBS Punjabi

Advocates call for greater investments in social housing

A man among tents at Martin Place Sydney

A man among tents at Martin Place Sydney

Published 2 August 2022 at 10:16am, updated 2 August 2022 at 10:27am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Homeless service advocates are calling for greater investments in social housing as the soaring rental market pushes out those on low incomes. It comes as the federal Labor government commits to more ambitious targets as part of solutions to the country's homelessness crisis.

New mother Arok Deng is all too familiar with the struggles involved in finding a secure place to call home.

She's recently given birth six weeks earlier than expected, and is living under her mother's roof along with six other adults.

While waiting for her husband to arrive from Kenya, Ms Deng was working and inspecting houses until just days before her baby was born.

Without any rental history, Ms Deng fears that finding a home for her young family will be a near impossible task.

In addition to their housing and homelessness plan, the Albanese government has committed to a $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund.

It promises to build 30,000 social and affordable homes over the next five years.

Speaking at a virtual panel of housing and homelessness advocacy groups, federal housing minister Linda Collins says that with a Prime Minister who grew up in social housing himself, she expects the new government will take this issue seriously.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

