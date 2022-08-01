SBS Punjabi

Poor dental health habits endanger general health, warn experts

Father helping son brushing teeth in bathroom

New research reveals Aussies are slacking off with dental hygiene Source: Getty Images

Other ways to listen

Published 1 August 2022 at 3:34pm, updated 2 August 2022 at 10:29am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Experts are warning Australians are increasingly adopting bad dental hygiene habits. While many of these behaviours are preventable, if the issues they cause are left unattended, they could cause severe health issues.

For many Australians, going to the dentist isn't fun.

In fact, new research shows only 13 per cent of Australians have visited the dentist in the past 12 months.

A survey of 25,000 people conducted by the Australian Dental Association reveals some Australians are adopting questionable habits when it comes to their dental hygiene.

The Association's Dr Mikeala Chinotti says three in four Australian adults aren't cleaning their teeth on a regular basis.

Dr Roshan Abraham who is a dentist in Sydney says most people don't understand the value of flossing.

PingPing Han is a post-research fellow at the University of Queensland School of Dentistry.

She says gum disease is extremely common, and easily preventable by brushing and flossing every day.

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

