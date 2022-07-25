Monkeypox declared a global emergency

Monkeypox is now classified as a global health emergency after the intervention of the World Health Organization.





Outside of Africa where Monkeypox is endemic, the virus has been spreading mainly among men who have sex with men.





This has resulted in warnings to people to be vigilant if they have multiple sexual partners or attend sex on premises venues.





In Australia, Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has written to the Health Minister Mark Butler urging him to work with the Therapeutic Goods Administration to approve a third-generation smallpox vaccine that's been used in the United States.





While Monkeypox is spread through the close skin to skin contact that occurs during sexual activity, people can also acquire the infection from sheets, towels or clothing.





Doctor Mike Ryan from the World Health Organization says the currently available vaccines take about three weeks before they provide full protection.





Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.





