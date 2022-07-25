SBS Punjabi

Monkeypox declared a global emergency

SBS Punjabi

London Ramps Up Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout As Cases Continue To Rise

23-year-old Richard James gets a Monkeypox vaccination in London Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2022 at 1:22pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The World Health Organization has declared the Monkeypox outbreak a global health emergency. There have been more than 16,000 cases in 75 countries and five deaths in Africa in the current outbreak. While people in high-risk groups are able to get vaccinations overseas, they are yet to be offered that protection in Australia.

Published 25 July 2022 at 1:22pm
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS
Monkeypox is now classified as a global health emergency after the intervention of the World Health Organization.

Outside of Africa where Monkeypox is endemic, the virus has been spreading mainly among men who have sex with men.

This has resulted in warnings to people to be vigilant if they have multiple sexual partners or attend sex on premises venues.

Advertisement
In Australia, Sydney MP Alex Greenwich has written to the Health Minister Mark Butler urging him to work with the Therapeutic Goods Administration to approve a third-generation smallpox vaccine that's been used in the United States.

While Monkeypox is spread through the close skin to skin contact that occurs during sexual activity, people can also acquire the infection from sheets, towels or clothing.  

Doctor Mike Ryan from the World Health Organization says the currently available vaccines take about three weeks before they provide full protection. 

Click on the player above to listen to this information in Punjabi.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

Also Know

'Mandate by stealth': Masks required in some schools

Stamping out racism in Australia



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack