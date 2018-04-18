SBS Punjabi

AFL Multicultural tournament is inviting all to embrace OZ spirit

AFL Multicultural tournament is calling you all

Source: Amandeep

Published 18 April 2018 at 12:54pm, updated 18 April 2018 at 3:39pm
By MP Singh
Available in other languages

The AFL Multicultural tournament is being held in Blacktown Sydney where seven teams from states & territories of Australia are playing three games daily.

The AFL Multicultural tournament is being held in Blacktown Sydney where seven teams from all states & territories of Australia are playing three games daily.

Amandeep Singh, head coach for the NSW & ACT team is inviting all Indians and other people from diverse communities to come and enjoy these games where most of the players are either born overseas or one of their parents were born overseas.

AFL is purely an Australian game and new to the migrants, but this initiative of holding a tournament exclusively for multicultural communities has become a huge success. The players from diverse communities get exposed to the game from local schools and clubs but most of them have never tried the game on the field itself.

Amandeep Singh says "This game is a combination of Kabaddi and Wrestling that is widely played in the Indian sub-continent. The youth, once exposed to this game, love it so much that keep playing both on and off the field like cricket on Indian streets.’

The multicultural AFL tournament began on 15th April and will continue until 19th April.

