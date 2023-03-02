AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett

Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Krissy Barrett speaks to media during an Australian Federal Police press conference in Melbourne, Thursday, December 22, 2022. Alleged global drug kingpin, Tse Chi Lop, accused of conspiring to traffic up to $4.4 million worth of methamphetamine has been extradited to Melbourne. (AAP Image/James Ross) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Multicultural communities are now considered a front line of defence against interference by foreign governments in Australia. The Australian Federal Police has launched an information campaign in the hopes more people from diaspora communities will come forward to report criminal behaviour. This new approach also coincides with a drive by the federal government to improve cybersecurity - which it says is also a matter of national security.

The government has now launched a new cyber security strategy.

It's planning on establishing a new national cyber office and a new coordinator within the Department of Home Affairs.

Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil says the Australian Signals Directorate will also have more power to intervene in any future breaches.

"It's absolutely essential that we better coordinate the work that is happening within government. We have a whole range of government departments that are doing really important work and indeed lots of people in the community who are doing great things for cybersecurity. The problem is that at the moment they're all rowing in different directions. We need a coordinator within government to make sure that all of that good work adds up to a more cyber secure Australia."

Senator James Paterson is the Coalition's Cyber Security spokesman.

He says the Coalition shares the government and AFP's concern about national security.

"It is critically important that we remain on top of the threat of foreign interference, particularly the way in which it affects diaspora communities, many of whom are under very serious and sustained harassment and coercion from foreign, authoritarian governments. And that is utterly unacceptable, and it is the obligation of Australia and the Australian Federal Police to protect them."

Meanwhile, the focus on cyber security as a national security issue continues.

The government has released a discussion paper on cyber security, which Anthony Albanese says outlines a seven-year strategy they are aiming to have in place from next year.

"Individuals quite rightly feel violated when their details are online. It is no different from someone breaking into your house and stealing something from you... So all of us understand how critical this is."










