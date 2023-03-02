AFP launches foreign interference awareness campaign

The government has now launched a new cyber security strategy.





It's planning on establishing a new national cyber office and a new coordinator within the Department of Home Affairs.





Cyber Security Minister Clare O'Neil says the Australian Signals Directorate will also have more power to intervene in any future breaches.





"It's absolutely essential that we better coordinate the work that is happening within government. We have a whole range of government departments that are doing really important work and indeed lots of people in the community who are doing great things for cybersecurity. The problem is that at the moment they're all rowing in different directions. We need a coordinator within government to make sure that all of that good work adds up to a more cyber secure Australia."





Senator James Paterson is the Coalition's Cyber Security spokesman.





He says the Coalition shares the government and AFP's concern about national security.





"It is critically important that we remain on top of the threat of foreign interference, particularly the way in which it affects diaspora communities, many of whom are under very serious and sustained harassment and coercion from foreign, authoritarian governments. And that is utterly unacceptable, and it is the obligation of Australia and the Australian Federal Police to protect them."





Meanwhile, the focus on cyber security as a national security issue continues.





The government has released a discussion paper on cyber security, which Anthony Albanese says outlines a seven-year strategy they are aiming to have in place from next year.



