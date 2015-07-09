After Great Khali Kabaddi Superstar Lovepreet Sangha will be the new WWE sensation!

WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events and Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque has announced that Lovepreet Sangha (ਨੀਨਾ ਡਰੋਲੀ ਦਾ) and Satender, two athletes from India, have begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.





They joined an international class of 11 recruits from seven countries, including former collegiate athletes, bodybuilders and independent wrestlers, who begun training at the WWE Performance Center in the previous month.





Speaking on the new class of recruits, Triple H said that this justifies the global reach of the WWE and reiterated the fact that these individuals will have every opportunity to hone their skills and fulfill their dream of becoming a WWE Superstar or Diva at the WWE Performance Center.





Lovpreet - ਸਾਨ ਜੱਟ ਮੋਗੇ ਵਾਲਾ - ਨੀਨਾ ਡਰੋਲੀ ਦਾ





On the new recruits, Satender is a two time Kushti Indian National Heavyweight Champion and has excelled in Indian wrestling scene over the years. Meanwhile Lovepreet Sangha has a lethal combination of speed and agility. He also is a world Kabbadi League Champion and Lead Raider. Following is what Triple H posted on his Twitter account:





Lovepreet Sangha joins NXT from Kabaddi, a sport with origins in ancient India. The 6-foot, 225-pound Singh was one of the top raiders in the World Kabaddi League in 2014 and was a member of the team that won the league championship.









