After Rs 2 crore, now Akshay donates smart wristbands to Nashik Police

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's 'The End' looking at August 2022 premiere. Source: SBS

Published 22 May 2020 at 11:55am, updated 6 August 2020 at 1:28pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Many Bollywood bigwigs have opened up their hearts and pockets, donating to front line agencies fighting the Coronavirus epidemic in India.

After receiving deep appreciation for donating Rs 2 crore to Mumbai Police last month, Akshay Kumar has now made 1,000 smart wrist bands available for front line policemen in Nashik, which will not only monitor their heart rates, but also predict the chances of a COVID-19 infection.

Listen to this week's Bollywood Gupshup to get an update on how filmi heart-throbs are spending their time amid Covid-19 lockdown.

