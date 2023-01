In our fortnightly literary series, we review Akram Sheikh's Punjabi poetry in his book Pathar Wich Akh and find out how he employs the adage as a literary device to redefine the popular poetry style of ghazal.





Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this feature in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.