Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'Oh My God 2' to be based on India's education system

While the first film was based on religion, 'Oh My God 2' will be based on Indian education.





Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the main protagonist while Akshay Kumar will return in his previous role as Lord Krishna.





In other news, director Vijay’s 'Thalaivi' starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead, released in theatres on 10 September. The film is a biopic of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa.





Advertisement

The film will also release on streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video after four weeks.





Click on the player above to listen to the Bollywood bulletin in Punjabi.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









