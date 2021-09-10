SBS Punjabi

Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's 'Oh My God 2' to be based on India's education system

Published 10 September 2021 at 3:39pm
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
After the massive success of the 2012 film, 'Oh My God', the makers are equipped to make a sequel to the hit flick with Akshay Kumar reprising his part and Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam joining him in pivotal roles. This and more in our weekly update from the world of cinema and music.

While the first film was based on religion, 'Oh My God 2' will be based on Indian education.

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen playing the main protagonist while Akshay Kumar will return in his previous role as Lord Krishna.

In other news, director Vijay’s 'Thalaivi' starring actors Kangana Ranaut and Arvind Swami in the lead, released in theatres on 10 September. The film is a biopic of actor and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa. 

The film will also release on streaming platforms Netflix and Amazon Prime Video after four weeks.

Click on the player above to listen to the Bollywood bulletin in Punjabi.

