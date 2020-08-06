Akshay praised for donating health tracking devices to Mumbai police

Following up a Rs 2 crore donation to police which is often at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar had donated smart wristbands to Nashik Police.





Now, the Bollywood superstar has donated fitness and health tracking devices to Mumbai Police as well. Reportedly, the device helps Covid-19 fighters to keep track of their oxygen level, temperature and heartbeat.





Aditya Thackeray has tweeted his gratitude to the film star for his generosity.





Actress Kangana Ranaut has reported a gunshot outside her home, after which she has been given additional security. Hear about these, and other stories buzzing in Bollywood this week.





Click on the audio link above to hear the full report in Punjabi.





