Akshay praised for donating health tracking devices to Mumbai police

Akshay Kumar

Published 6 August 2020 at 1:44pm, updated 30 September 2020 at 2:45pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has donated Fitness, Health and Tracking devices to Mumbai Police and earned high praise from Maharashtra government. This and much more in this week’s Bollywood News.

Following up a Rs 2 crore donation to police which is often at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, Akshay Kumar had donated smart wristbands to Nashik Police.

Now, the Bollywood superstar has donated fitness and health tracking devices to Mumbai Police as well. Reportedly, the device helps Covid-19 fighters to keep track of their oxygen level, temperature and heartbeat. 

Aditya Thackeray has tweeted his gratitude to the film star for his generosity.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has reported a gunshot outside her home, after which she has been given additional security. Hear about these, and other stories buzzing in Bollywood this week.

Click on the audio link above to hear the full report in Punjabi.

