Alarmed by your weight?

Navpreet Kaur’s first book in Punjabi titled ‘Tandrusti Khurak ate Kasrat’ was focused on balancing diet and exercises. She strongly suggests that this balance is required at all phases of life i.e. it is equally important for males, females, youngsters, as well as the elderly. It is also important for people having minor and major ailments e.g. menopause, diabetes etc.





Now her second book ‘Sehatmand Jeevansheli’ is also published in Punjabi and has widely appreciated by the community.





‘In this age of technology how one can live a balanced lifestyle without ignoring health, keeping fit and taking healthy diet is moto of my new book’, says Navpreet.





‘I am a qualified personal trainer and meet with new people from wide variety of life and health. They keep asking me the variety of questions ranging from deceases to food and how to live normal life i.e. what is Sehatmand Jeevansheli?,’ says Navpreet.





Qualified personal trainer Source: Navpreet





Navpreet believes that the internet is creating lots of confusion and usually provides half cooked stories.





‘I want to provide testified information on a general and overall healthy lifestyle’.





Navpreet gives a caution of a word on what should be avoided? She says always avoid ‘Half-truth’ i.e. unverified facts on health.





Another piece of advice from Napvreet is to avoid Fad-Diets i.e. the quick meals we take to reduce weight quickly and in the shortest span of time.





‘These days all male and females are figure conscious. Everyone thinks that they are overweight and must reduce the extra fats. And to do that, we stop eating at all. On top of all, people start taking some special diets which have high protein and low carbs’.





Another Punjabi book on health by Navpreet Kaur Source: Navpreet





Our body requires all things even though in moderation. But we must take into consideration that what type of Carbs are we eating? For example, ‘Maida’ is unhealthy as it spikes sugar in your body.





We should try eating wholemeal grains as much as possible even though they are rich in carbs, but in fact, they are healthy carbs.





Reducing weight quickly is dangerous. These fad diets which show you ‘fast resulted’ dreams are in fact very harmful for our health.





Navpreet describes in detail about which foods are rich in proteins and which should be avoided or taken in moderation.





‘Diet should be balanced – nothing should be stopped at all, and we shouldn’t eat one particular thing at all times’, suggests Navpreet.









